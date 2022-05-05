Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,066,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

