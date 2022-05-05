Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

