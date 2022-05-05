ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of ICU Medical worth $55,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical stock opened at $213.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.31. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About ICU Medical (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.