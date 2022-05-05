Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

