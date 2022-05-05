Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 546,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Ingredion worth $52,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,887,000 after purchasing an additional 138,087 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2 shares of company stock worth $170 in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INGR opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 152.94%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

