Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.39

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 113669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

