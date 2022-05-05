iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,136.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73.

