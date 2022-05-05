Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,115 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Apple accounts for about 0.8% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after buying an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

