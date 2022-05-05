Kathryn Hayley Buys 616 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 616 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.44 per share, with a total value of $100,063.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,326.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kathryn Hayley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Kathryn Hayley acquired 640 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.33 per share, with a total value of $100,051.20.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $157.21 on Thursday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.88.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

