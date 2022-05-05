Kenneth M. Young Purchases 2,500 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.69 per share, with a total value of $116,725.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.46. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $45.04 and a one year high of $91.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

