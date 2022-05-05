Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 357,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 393,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 34,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

