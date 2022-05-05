Lane Generational LLC Buys Shares of 6,126 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 84,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 581.3% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.85.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

