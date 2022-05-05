LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT opened at $45.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

