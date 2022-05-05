LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stake Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of LHC Group worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Benchmark downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

LHCG opened at $166.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

