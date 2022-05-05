Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.17% of Li Auto worth $54,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $4,396,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 995.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 491,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 446,521 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LI. HSBC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.01.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -471.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

