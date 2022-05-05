LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $34.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

