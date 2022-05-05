M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of M/I Homes worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.