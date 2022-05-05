MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $280.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.26 and a 52-week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

In related news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

