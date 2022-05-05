Matthew Oristano Buys 15,000 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Matthew Oristano purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,680.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.22%. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Spok’s payout ratio is -89.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in Spok by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 325,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 192,090 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,513,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 71,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Spok by 1,161.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 150,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 22.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spok by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

