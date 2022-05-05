McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.7% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.85.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.