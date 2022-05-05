Michael Farlekas Purchases 12,775 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas acquired 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.18 per share, with a total value of $104,499.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $14.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETWO shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

