Michael J. Laroche Sells 1,476 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RPM International stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of RPM International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of RPM International by 422.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

