Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Maytus Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.7% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.98 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.