Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Trimmed by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,509 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 58.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 549,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after acquiring an additional 202,672 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 48,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.98 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

