Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 58.5% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 549,367 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after buying an additional 202,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 48,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

