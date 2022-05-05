Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of First American Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $68,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.04. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

