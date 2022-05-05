Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after buying an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.22 and a 200 day moving average of $310.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

