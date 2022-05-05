Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,706 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,678 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.22 and a 200-day moving average of $310.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

