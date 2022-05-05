Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Acquires 523 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 8.1% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $77,062,000. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 32,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $166.02 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.30.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.85.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.