Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Murphy Oil worth $51,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,209,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $204,987,000 after buying an additional 296,723 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

MUR stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 2.55.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

