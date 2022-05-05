NatWest Group plc Sells 15,010 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NatWest Group plc lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,010 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.4% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.22 and a 200-day moving average of $310.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

