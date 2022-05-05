New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,157,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,930 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of New York Community Bancorp worth $50,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYCB opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

