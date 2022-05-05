North Growth Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.22 and a 200 day moving average of $310.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

