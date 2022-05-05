North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 781 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

