Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.44% of American States Water worth $55,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American States Water by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American States Water by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.29. American States Water has a 12 month low of $74.93 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.15). American States Water had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

