Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,707 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Ares Management worth $51,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 398,365 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,844,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.56.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,993 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,298. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 119.61%.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.