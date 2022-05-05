Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,555 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.57% of Aramark worth $53,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $122,000.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

NYSE ARMK opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

