Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $52,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

