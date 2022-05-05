Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.76% of ArcBest worth $53,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCB stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

In other ArcBest news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

