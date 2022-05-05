Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,265 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.26% of NeoGenomics worth $52,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 69.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 7.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 44.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 0.86.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens lowered NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

