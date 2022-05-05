Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Boise Cascade worth $51,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.67%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

