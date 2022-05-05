Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.03% of NCR worth $54,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NCR by 507.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 3,349.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in NCR by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.27 and a beta of 1.59. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

