Northern Trust Corp Has $49.96 Million Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.33% of Resideo Technologies worth $49,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 864.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of REZI opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

