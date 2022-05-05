Northern Trust Corp Has $50.09 Million Stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,013,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of DigitalBridge Group worth $50,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

