Northern Trust Corp Has $50.88 Million Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,058,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,482 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.35% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $50,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -194.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -833.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.05.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

