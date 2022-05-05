Northern Trust Corp Has $50.93 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,651 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.61% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $50,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,212,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,542,000 after purchasing an additional 419,785 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 230,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,908 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:VSH opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $853.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.14 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

