Northern Trust Corp Has $51.24 Million Stock Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Enstar Group worth $51,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group stock opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.57. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $286.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.96.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enstar Group (Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.