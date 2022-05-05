Northern Trust Corp Has $52.18 Million Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXGet Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,317 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Relx worth $52,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Relx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Relx by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,650 ($33.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

