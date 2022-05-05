Northern Trust Corp Has $52.38 Million Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,404,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Valvoline worth $52,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 94,042 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 687.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 228,721 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

