Northern Trust Corp Has $52.42 Million Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.78% of Belden worth $52,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Belden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Belden by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,054,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,064,000 after purchasing an additional 266,033 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Belden by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 151,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDC opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

